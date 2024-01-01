Kazakhstani tenges to Romanian leus today

1,000 kzt
10.10 ron

1.000 KZT = 0.01010 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Romanian Leu
1 KZT0.01010 RON
5 KZT0.05049 RON
10 KZT0.10098 RON
20 KZT0.20196 RON
50 KZT0.50490 RON
100 KZT1.00979 RON
250 KZT2.52448 RON
500 KZT5.04895 RON
1000 KZT10.09790 RON
2000 KZT20.19580 RON
5000 KZT50.48950 RON
10000 KZT100.97900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RON99.03020 KZT
5 RON495.15100 KZT
10 RON990.30200 KZT
20 RON1,980.60400 KZT
50 RON4,951.51000 KZT
100 RON9,903.02000 KZT
250 RON24,757.55000 KZT
500 RON49,515.10000 KZT
1000 RON99,030.20000 KZT
2000 RON198,060.40000 KZT
5000 RON495,151.00000 KZT
10000 RON990,302.00000 KZT