Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings today

Convert KZT to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
8,607 ugx

1.000 KZT = 8.607 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.33918.6950.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8680.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9570.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
1 KZT8.60691 UGX
5 KZT43.03455 UGX
10 KZT86.06910 UGX
20 KZT172.13820 UGX
50 KZT430.34550 UGX
100 KZT860.69100 UGX
250 KZT2,151.72750 UGX
500 KZT4,303.45500 UGX
1000 KZT8,606.91000 UGX
2000 KZT17,213.82000 UGX
5000 KZT43,034.55000 UGX
10000 KZT86,069.10000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UGX0.11619 KZT
5 UGX0.58093 KZT
10 UGX1.16186 KZT
20 UGX2.32372 KZT
50 UGX5.80930 KZT
100 UGX11.61860 KZT
250 UGX29.04650 KZT
500 UGX58.09300 KZT
1000 UGX116.18600 KZT
2000 UGX232.37200 KZT
5000 UGX580.93000 KZT
10000 UGX1,161.86000 KZT