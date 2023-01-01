5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings

Convert KZT to UGX at the real exchange rate

5000 kzt
41145 ugx

1.00000 KZT = 8.22893 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:41
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
1 KZT8.22893 UGX
5 KZT41.14465 UGX
10 KZT82.28930 UGX
20 KZT164.57860 UGX
50 KZT411.44650 UGX
100 KZT822.89300 UGX
250 KZT2057.23250 UGX
500 KZT4114.46500 UGX
1000 KZT8228.93000 UGX
2000 KZT16457.86000 UGX
5000 KZT41144.65000 UGX
10000 KZT82289.30000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UGX0.12152 KZT
5 UGX0.60761 KZT
10 UGX1.21522 KZT
20 UGX2.43044 KZT
50 UGX6.07610 KZT
100 UGX12.15220 KZT
250 UGX30.38050 KZT
500 UGX60.76100 KZT
1000 UGX121.52200 KZT
2000 UGX243.04400 KZT
5000 UGX607.61000 KZT
10000 UGX1215.22000 KZT