20 Kazakhstani tenges to Ugandan shillings

Convert KZT to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 kzt
165 ugx

1.00000 KZT = 8.25649 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
1 KZT8.25649 UGX
5 KZT41.28245 UGX
10 KZT82.56490 UGX
20 KZT165.12980 UGX
50 KZT412.82450 UGX
100 KZT825.64900 UGX
250 KZT2064.12250 UGX
500 KZT4128.24500 UGX
1000 KZT8256.49000 UGX
2000 KZT16512.98000 UGX
5000 KZT41282.45000 UGX
10000 KZT82564.90000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UGX0.12112 KZT
5 UGX0.60559 KZT
10 UGX1.21117 KZT
20 UGX2.42234 KZT
50 UGX6.05585 KZT
100 UGX12.11170 KZT
250 UGX30.27925 KZT
500 UGX60.55850 KZT
1000 UGX121.11700 KZT
2000 UGX242.23400 KZT
5000 UGX605.58500 KZT
10000 UGX1211.17000 KZT