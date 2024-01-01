Kazakhstani tenges to Bahraini dinars today

Convert KZT to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
0.837 bhd

1.000 KZT = 0.0008368 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8541.4741.6570.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3171.7241.941.13321.341
1 USD0.9150.782183.1121.3481.5160.88616.683
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0.00084 BHD
5 KZT0.00418 BHD
10 KZT0.00837 BHD
20 KZT0.01674 BHD
50 KZT0.04184 BHD
100 KZT0.08368 BHD
250 KZT0.20920 BHD
500 KZT0.41840 BHD
1000 KZT0.83680 BHD
2000 KZT1.67360 BHD
5000 KZT4.18401 BHD
10000 KZT8.36802 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1,195.03000 KZT
5 BHD5,975.15000 KZT
10 BHD11,950.30000 KZT
20 BHD23,900.60000 KZT
50 BHD59,751.50000 KZT
100 BHD119,503.00000 KZT
250 BHD298,757.50000 KZT
500 BHD597,515.00000 KZT
1000 BHD1,195,030.00000 KZT
2000 BHD2,390,060.00000 KZT
5000 BHD5,975,150.00000 KZT
10000 BHD11,950,300.00000 KZT