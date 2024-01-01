Kazakhstani tenges to Bahraini dinars today

Convert KZT to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
0.797 bhd

₸1.000 KZT = .د.ب0.0007970 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KZT to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-5.47%-5.38%
1 KZT to BHD stats

The performance of KZT to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for KZT to BHD was -5.47.

The performance of KZT to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for KZT to BHD was -5.38.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0,00080 BHD
5 KZT0,00399 BHD
10 KZT0,00797 BHD
20 KZT0,01594 BHD
50 KZT0,03985 BHD
100 KZT0,07970 BHD
250 KZT0,19926 BHD
500 KZT0,39852 BHD
1000 KZT0,79703 BHD
2000 KZT1,59406 BHD
5000 KZT3,98516 BHD
10000 KZT7,97032 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1.254,66000 KZT
5 BHD6.273,30000 KZT
10 BHD12.546,60000 KZT
20 BHD25.093,20000 KZT
50 BHD62.733,00000 KZT
100 BHD125.466,00000 KZT
250 BHD313.665,00000 KZT
500 BHD627.330,00000 KZT
1000 BHD1.254.660,00000 KZT
2000 BHD2.509.320,00000 KZT
5000 BHD6.273.300,00000 KZT
10000 BHD12.546.600,00000 KZT