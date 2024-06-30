Kazakhstani tenge to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Bahraini dinars is currently 0,001 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.497% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0,001 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0,001 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.846% decrease in value.