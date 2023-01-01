10 Kazakhstani tenges to Bahraini dinars

Convert KZT to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 kzt
0.008 bhd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00083 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahraini Dinar
1 KZT0.00083 BHD
5 KZT0.00413 BHD
10 KZT0.00827 BHD
20 KZT0.01653 BHD
50 KZT0.04133 BHD
100 KZT0.08266 BHD
250 KZT0.20664 BHD
500 KZT0.41328 BHD
1000 KZT0.82657 BHD
2000 KZT1.65313 BHD
5000 KZT4.13283 BHD
10000 KZT8.26566 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BHD1209.83000 KZT
5 BHD6049.15000 KZT
10 BHD12098.30000 KZT
20 BHD24196.60000 KZT
50 BHD60491.50000 KZT
100 BHD120983.00000 KZT
250 BHD302457.50000 KZT
500 BHD604915.00000 KZT
1000 BHD1209830.00000 KZT
2000 BHD2419660.00000 KZT
5000 BHD6049150.00000 KZT
10000 BHD12098300.00000 KZT