Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert KZT to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
28.19 ghs

1.000 KZT = 0.02819 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8621.4741.6570.96818.239
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3211.7241.9391.13321.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.1151.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KZT0.02819 GHS
5 KZT0.14095 GHS
10 KZT0.28189 GHS
20 KZT0.56379 GHS
50 KZT1.40947 GHS
100 KZT2.81893 GHS
250 KZT7.04733 GHS
500 KZT14.09465 GHS
1000 KZT28.18930 GHS
2000 KZT56.37860 GHS
5000 KZT140.94650 GHS
10000 KZT281.89300 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GHS35.47440 KZT
5 GHS177.37200 KZT
10 GHS354.74400 KZT
20 GHS709.48800 KZT
50 GHS1,773.72000 KZT
100 GHS3,547.44000 KZT
250 GHS8,868.60000 KZT
500 GHS17,737.20000 KZT
1000 GHS35,474.40000 KZT
2000 GHS70,948.80000 KZT
5000 GHS177,372.00000 KZT
10000 GHS354,744.00000 KZT