Convert KZT to GHS at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 kzt
30.78 ghs

₸1.000 KZT = GH¢0.03078 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03170.0317
Low0.03080.0287
Average0.03130.0305
Change-2.32%7.13%
1 KZT to GHS stats

The performance of KZT to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0317 and a 30 day low of 0.0308. This means the 30 day average was 0.0313. The change for KZT to GHS was -2.32.

The performance of KZT to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0317 and a 90 day low of 0.0287. This means the 90 day average was 0.0305. The change for KZT to GHS was 7.13.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KZT0,03078 GHS
5 KZT0,15391 GHS
10 KZT0,30782 GHS
20 KZT0,61564 GHS
50 KZT1,53910 GHS
100 KZT3,07819 GHS
250 KZT7,69548 GHS
500 KZT15,39095 GHS
1000 KZT30,78190 GHS
2000 KZT61,56380 GHS
5000 KZT153,90950 GHS
10000 KZT307,81900 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GHS32,48660 KZT
5 GHS162,43300 KZT
10 GHS324,86600 KZT
20 GHS649,73200 KZT
50 GHS1.624,33000 KZT
100 GHS3.248,66000 KZT
250 GHS8.121,65000 KZT
500 GHS16.243,30000 KZT
1000 GHS32.486,60000 KZT
2000 GHS64.973,20000 KZT
5000 GHS162.433,00000 KZT
10000 GHS324.866,00000 KZT