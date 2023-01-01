1 Kazakhstani tenge to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KZT to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 kzt
0.03 ghs

1.00000 KZT = 0.02552 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KZT0.02552 GHS
5 KZT0.12761 GHS
10 KZT0.25522 GHS
20 KZT0.51044 GHS
50 KZT1.27609 GHS
100 KZT2.55218 GHS
250 KZT6.38045 GHS
500 KZT12.76090 GHS
1000 KZT25.52180 GHS
2000 KZT51.04360 GHS
5000 KZT127.60900 GHS
10000 KZT255.21800 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GHS39.18210 KZT
5 GHS195.91050 KZT
10 GHS391.82100 KZT
20 GHS783.64200 KZT
50 GHS1959.10500 KZT
100 GHS3918.21000 KZT
250 GHS9795.52500 KZT
500 GHS19591.05000 KZT
1000 GHS39182.10000 KZT
2000 GHS78364.20000 KZT
5000 GHS195910.50000 KZT
10000 GHS391821.00000 KZT