Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert KZT to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
15.98 cny

1.000 KZT = 0.01598 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.3418.70.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8720.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9610.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0.01598 CNY
5 KZT0.07988 CNY
10 KZT0.15977 CNY
20 KZT0.31953 CNY
50 KZT0.79884 CNY
100 KZT1.59767 CNY
250 KZT3.99418 CNY
500 KZT7.98835 CNY
1000 KZT15.97670 CNY
2000 KZT31.95340 CNY
5000 KZT79.88350 CNY
10000 KZT159.76700 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY62.59120 KZT
5 CNY312.95600 KZT
10 CNY625.91200 KZT
20 CNY1,251.82400 KZT
50 CNY3,129.56000 KZT
100 CNY6,259.12000 KZT
250 CNY15,647.80000 KZT
500 CNY31,295.60000 KZT
1000 CNY62,591.20000 KZT
2000 CNY125,182.40000 KZT
5000 CNY312,956.00000 KZT
10000 CNY625,912.00000 KZT