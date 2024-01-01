Convert KZT to CNY at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 kzt
15.36 cny

₸1.000 KZT = ¥0.01536 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01620.0164
Low0.01540.0154
Average0.01590.0162
Change-5.14%-4.90%
View full history

1 KZT to CNY stats

The performance of KZT to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0154. This means the 30 day average was 0.0159. The change for KZT to CNY was -5.14.

The performance of KZT to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0164 and a 90 day low of 0.0154. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for KZT to CNY was -4.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0,01536 CNY
5 KZT0,07682 CNY
10 KZT0,15364 CNY
20 KZT0,30728 CNY
50 KZT0,76820 CNY
100 KZT1,53640 CNY
250 KZT3,84100 CNY
500 KZT7,68200 CNY
1000 KZT15,36400 CNY
2000 KZT30,72800 CNY
5000 KZT76,82000 CNY
10000 KZT153,64000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY65,08720 KZT
5 CNY325,43600 KZT
10 CNY650,87200 KZT
20 CNY1.301,74400 KZT
50 CNY3.254,36000 KZT
100 CNY6.508,72000 KZT
250 CNY16.271,80000 KZT
500 CNY32.543,60000 KZT
1000 CNY65.087,20000 KZT
2000 CNY130.174,40000 KZT
5000 CNY325.436,00000 KZT
10000 CNY650.872,00000 KZT