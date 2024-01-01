Convert KZT to CNY at the real exchange rate
Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb today
|1 KZT to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0162
|0.0164
|Low
|0.0154
|0.0154
|Average
|0.0159
|0.0162
|Change
|-5.14%
|-4.90%
|View full history
1 KZT to CNY stats
The performance of KZT to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0154. This means the 30 day average was 0.0159. The change for KZT to CNY was -5.14.
The performance of KZT to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0164 and a 90 day low of 0.0154. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for KZT to CNY was -4.90.
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 CNY
|65,08720 KZT
|5 CNY
|325,43600 KZT
|10 CNY
|650,87200 KZT
|20 CNY
|1.301,74400 KZT
|50 CNY
|3.254,36000 KZT
|100 CNY
|6.508,72000 KZT
|250 CNY
|16.271,80000 KZT
|500 CNY
|32.543,60000 KZT
|1000 CNY
|65.087,20000 KZT
|2000 CNY
|130.174,40000 KZT
|5000 CNY
|325.436,00000 KZT
|10000 CNY
|650.872,00000 KZT