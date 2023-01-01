100 Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KZT to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
1,56 cny

1.00000 KZT = 0.01557 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0.01557 CNY
5 KZT0.07784 CNY
10 KZT0.15568 CNY
20 KZT0.31135 CNY
50 KZT0.77838 CNY
100 KZT1.55676 CNY
250 KZT3.89190 CNY
500 KZT7.78380 CNY
1000 KZT15.56760 CNY
2000 KZT31.13520 CNY
5000 KZT77.83800 CNY
10000 KZT155.67600 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY64.23620 KZT
5 CNY321.18100 KZT
10 CNY642.36200 KZT
20 CNY1284.72400 KZT
50 CNY3211.81000 KZT
100 CNY6423.62000 KZT
250 CNY16059.05000 KZT
500 CNY32118.10000 KZT
1000 CNY64236.20000 KZT
2000 CNY128472.40000 KZT
5000 CNY321181.00000 KZT
10000 CNY642362.00000 KZT