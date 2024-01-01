Kazakhstani tenges to Japanese yen today

Convert KZT to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
335 jpy

1.000 KZT = 0.3350 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.33503 JPY
5 KZT1.67516 JPY
10 KZT3.35031 JPY
20 KZT6.70062 JPY
50 KZT16.75155 JPY
100 KZT33.50310 JPY
250 KZT83.75775 JPY
500 KZT167.51550 JPY
1000 KZT335.03100 JPY
2000 KZT670.06200 JPY
5000 KZT1,675.15500 JPY
10000 KZT3,350.31000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY298.48000 KZT
1000 JPY2,984.80000 KZT
1500 JPY4,477.20000 KZT
2000 JPY5,969.60000 KZT
3000 JPY8,954.40000 KZT
5000 JPY14,924.00000 KZT
5400 JPY16,117.92000 KZT
10000 JPY29,848.00000 KZT
15000 JPY44,772.00000 KZT
20000 JPY59,696.00000 KZT
25000 JPY74,620.00000 KZT
30000 JPY89,544.00000 KZT