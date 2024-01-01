Convert KZT to JPY at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Japanese yen today

1,000 kzt
340 jpy

₸1.000 KZT = ¥0.3401 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KZT to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35180.3576
Low0.34010.3387
Average0.34670.3480
Change-3.32%0.42%
View full history

1 KZT to JPY stats

The performance of KZT to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3518 and a 30 day low of 0.3401. This means the 30 day average was 0.3467. The change for KZT to JPY was -3.32.

The performance of KZT to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3576 and a 90 day low of 0.3387. This means the 90 day average was 0.3480. The change for KZT to JPY was 0.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0,34012 JPY
5 KZT1,70062 JPY
10 KZT3,40123 JPY
20 KZT6,80246 JPY
50 KZT17,00615 JPY
100 KZT34,01230 JPY
250 KZT85,03075 JPY
500 KZT170,06150 JPY
1000 KZT340,12300 JPY
2000 KZT680,24600 JPY
5000 KZT1.700,61500 JPY
10000 KZT3.401,23000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY294,01100 KZT
1000 JPY2.940,11000 KZT
1500 JPY4.410,16500 KZT
2000 JPY5.880,22000 KZT
3000 JPY8.820,33000 KZT
5000 JPY14.700,55000 KZT
5400 JPY15.876,59400 KZT
10000 JPY29.401,10000 KZT
15000 JPY44.101,65000 KZT
20000 JPY58.802,20000 KZT
25000 JPY73.502,75000 KZT
30000 JPY88.203,30000 KZT