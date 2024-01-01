Kazakhstani tenges to New Taiwan dollars today

1,000 kzt
70.75 twd

1.000 KZT = 0.07075 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KZT0.07075 TWD
5 KZT0.35377 TWD
10 KZT0.70754 TWD
20 KZT1.41508 TWD
50 KZT3.53771 TWD
100 KZT7.07541 TWD
250 KZT17.68853 TWD
500 KZT35.37705 TWD
1000 KZT70.75410 TWD
2000 KZT141.50820 TWD
5000 KZT353.77050 TWD
10000 KZT707.54100 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TWD14.13350 KZT
5 TWD70.66750 KZT
10 TWD141.33500 KZT
20 TWD282.67000 KZT
50 TWD706.67500 KZT
100 TWD1,413.35000 KZT
250 TWD3,533.37500 KZT
500 TWD7,066.75000 KZT
1000 TWD14,133.50000 KZT
2000 TWD28,267.00000 KZT
5000 TWD70,667.50000 KZT
10000 TWD141,335.00000 KZT