1.000 KZT = 0.03101 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:01
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8551.4741.6570.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3191.7251.9391.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1131.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Seychellois Rupee
1 KZT0.03101 SCR
5 KZT0.15503 SCR
10 KZT0.31005 SCR
20 KZT0.62010 SCR
50 KZT1.55026 SCR
100 KZT3.10052 SCR
250 KZT7.75130 SCR
500 KZT15.50260 SCR
1000 KZT31.00520 SCR
2000 KZT62.01040 SCR
5000 KZT155.02600 SCR
10000 KZT310.05200 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SCR32.25270 KZT
5 SCR161.26350 KZT
10 SCR322.52700 KZT
20 SCR645.05400 KZT
50 SCR1,612.63500 KZT
100 SCR3,225.27000 KZT
250 SCR8,063.17500 KZT
500 SCR16,126.35000 KZT
1000 SCR32,252.70000 KZT
2000 SCR64,505.40000 KZT
5000 SCR161,263.50000 KZT
10000 SCR322,527.00000 KZT