Kazakhstani tenges to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert KZT to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
674.75 lkr

1.000 KZT = 0.6747 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KZT0.67475 LKR
5 KZT3.37373 LKR
10 KZT6.74746 LKR
20 KZT13.49492 LKR
50 KZT33.73730 LKR
100 KZT67.47460 LKR
250 KZT168.68650 LKR
500 KZT337.37300 LKR
1000 KZT674.74600 LKR
2000 KZT1,349.49200 LKR
5000 KZT3,373.73000 LKR
10000 KZT6,747.46000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LKR1.48204 KZT
5 LKR7.41020 KZT
10 LKR14.82040 KZT
20 LKR29.64080 KZT
50 LKR74.10200 KZT
100 LKR148.20400 KZT
250 LKR370.51000 KZT
500 LKR741.02000 KZT
1000 LKR1,482.04000 KZT
2000 LKR2,964.08000 KZT
5000 LKR7,410.20000 KZT
10000 LKR14,820.40000 KZT