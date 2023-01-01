1 Sri Lankan rupee to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert LKR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
1.41 kzt

1.00000 LKR = 1.40530 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LKR1.40530 KZT
5 LKR7.02650 KZT
10 LKR14.05300 KZT
20 LKR28.10600 KZT
50 LKR70.26500 KZT
100 LKR140.53000 KZT
250 LKR351.32500 KZT
500 LKR702.65000 KZT
1000 LKR1405.30000 KZT
2000 LKR2810.60000 KZT
5000 LKR7026.50000 KZT
10000 LKR14053.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KZT0.71159 LKR
5 KZT3.55797 LKR
10 KZT7.11594 LKR
20 KZT14.23188 LKR
50 KZT35.57970 LKR
100 KZT71.15940 LKR
250 KZT177.89850 LKR
500 KZT355.79700 LKR
1000 KZT711.59400 LKR
2000 KZT1423.18800 LKR
5000 KZT3557.97000 LKR
10000 KZT7115.94000 LKR