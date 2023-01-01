10 Sri Lankan rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert LKR to KZT at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
14.05 kzt

1.00000 LKR = 1.40517 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:10
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LKR1.40517 KZT
5 LKR7.02585 KZT
10 LKR14.05170 KZT
20 LKR28.10340 KZT
50 LKR70.25850 KZT
100 LKR140.51700 KZT
250 LKR351.29250 KZT
500 LKR702.58500 KZT
1000 LKR1405.17000 KZT
2000 LKR2810.34000 KZT
5000 LKR7025.85000 KZT
10000 LKR14051.70000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KZT0.71166 LKR
5 KZT3.55828 LKR
10 KZT7.11656 LKR
20 KZT14.23312 LKR
50 KZT35.58280 LKR
100 KZT71.16560 LKR
250 KZT177.91400 LKR
500 KZT355.82800 LKR
1000 KZT711.65600 LKR
2000 KZT1423.31200 LKR
5000 KZT3558.28000 LKR
10000 KZT7116.56000 LKR