Kazakhstani tenges to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert KZT to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
126.04 etb

1.000 KZT = 0.1260 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ethiopian Birr
1 KZT0.12604 ETB
5 KZT0.63019 ETB
10 KZT1.26037 ETB
20 KZT2.52074 ETB
50 KZT6.30185 ETB
100 KZT12.60370 ETB
250 KZT31.50925 ETB
500 KZT63.01850 ETB
1000 KZT126.03700 ETB
2000 KZT252.07400 ETB
5000 KZT630.18500 ETB
10000 KZT1,260.37000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ETB7.93418 KZT
5 ETB39.67090 KZT
10 ETB79.34180 KZT
20 ETB158.68360 KZT
50 ETB396.70900 KZT
100 ETB793.41800 KZT
250 ETB1,983.54500 KZT
500 ETB3,967.09000 KZT
1000 ETB7,934.18000 KZT
2000 ETB15,868.36000 KZT
5000 ETB39,670.90000 KZT
10000 ETB79,341.80000 KZT