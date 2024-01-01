Convert KZT to ETB at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Ethiopian birrs today

1,000 kzt
121.80 etb

₸1.000 KZT = Br0.1218 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
1 KZT to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12830.1302
Low0.12180.1218
Average0.12610.1277
Change-5.07%-4.03%
View full history

1 KZT to ETB stats

The performance of KZT to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1283 and a 30 day low of 0.1218. This means the 30 day average was 0.1261. The change for KZT to ETB was -5.07.

The performance of KZT to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1302 and a 90 day low of 0.1218. This means the 90 day average was 0.1277. The change for KZT to ETB was -4.03.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ethiopian Birr
1 KZT0,12180 ETB
5 KZT0,60902 ETB
10 KZT1,21803 ETB
20 KZT2,43606 ETB
50 KZT6,09015 ETB
100 KZT12,18030 ETB
250 KZT30,45075 ETB
500 KZT60,90150 ETB
1000 KZT121,80300 ETB
2000 KZT243,60600 ETB
5000 KZT609,01500 ETB
10000 KZT1.218,03000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ETB8,21001 KZT
5 ETB41,05005 KZT
10 ETB82,10010 KZT
20 ETB164,20020 KZT
50 ETB410,50050 KZT
100 ETB821,00100 KZT
250 ETB2.052,50250 KZT
500 ETB4.105,00500 KZT
1000 ETB8.210,01000 KZT
2000 ETB16.420,02000 KZT
5000 ETB41.050,05000 KZT
10000 ETB82.100,10000 KZT