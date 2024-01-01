Kazakhstani tenges to Thai bahts today

1,000 kzt
79.86 thb

1.000 KZT = 0.07986 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Thai Baht
1 KZT0.07986 THB
5 KZT0.39930 THB
10 KZT0.79859 THB
20 KZT1.59718 THB
50 KZT3.99296 THB
100 KZT7.98591 THB
250 KZT19.96478 THB
500 KZT39.92955 THB
1000 KZT79.85910 THB
2000 KZT159.71820 THB
5000 KZT399.29550 THB
10000 KZT798.59100 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 THB12.52210 KZT
5 THB62.61050 KZT
10 THB125.22100 KZT
20 THB250.44200 KZT
50 THB626.10500 KZT
100 THB1,252.21000 KZT
250 THB3,130.52500 KZT
500 THB6,261.05000 KZT
1000 THB12,522.10000 KZT
2000 THB25,044.20000 KZT
5000 THB62,610.50000 KZT
10000 THB125,221.00000 KZT