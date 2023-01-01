250 Thai bahts to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert THB to KZT at the real exchange rate

250 thb
3,269.48 kzt

1.00000 THB = 13.07790 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 THB13.07790 KZT
5 THB65.38950 KZT
10 THB130.77900 KZT
20 THB261.55800 KZT
50 THB653.89500 KZT
100 THB1307.79000 KZT
250 THB3269.47500 KZT
500 THB6538.95000 KZT
1000 THB13077.90000 KZT
2000 THB26155.80000 KZT
5000 THB65389.50000 KZT
10000 THB130779.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Thai Baht
1 KZT0.07647 THB
5 KZT0.38233 THB
10 KZT0.76465 THB
20 KZT1.52930 THB
50 KZT3.82325 THB
100 KZT7.64651 THB
250 KZT19.11627 THB
500 KZT38.23255 THB
1000 KZT76.46510 THB
2000 KZT152.93020 THB
5000 KZT382.32550 THB
10000 KZT764.65100 THB