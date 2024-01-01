Kazakhstani tenges to Tunisian dinars today

Convert KZT to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
6.887 tnd

1.000 KZT = 0.006887 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Send money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tunisian Dinar
1 KZT0.00689 TND
5 KZT0.03443 TND
10 KZT0.06887 TND
20 KZT0.13774 TND
50 KZT0.34435 TND
100 KZT0.68870 TND
250 KZT1.72174 TND
500 KZT3.44349 TND
1000 KZT6.88697 TND
2000 KZT13.77394 TND
5000 KZT34.43485 TND
10000 KZT68.86970 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TND145.20200 KZT
5 TND726.01000 KZT
10 TND1,452.02000 KZT
20 TND2,904.04000 KZT
50 TND7,260.10000 KZT
100 TND14,520.20000 KZT
250 TND36,300.50000 KZT
500 TND72,601.00000 KZT
1000 TND145,202.00000 KZT
2000 TND290,404.00000 KZT
5000 TND726,010.00000 KZT
10000 TND1,452,020.00000 KZT