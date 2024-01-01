Kazakhstani tenges to Philippine pesos today

1,000 kzt
124.44 php

1.000 KZT = 0.1244 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Philippine Peso
1 KZT0.12444 PHP
5 KZT0.62221 PHP
10 KZT1.24441 PHP
20 KZT2.48882 PHP
50 KZT6.22205 PHP
100 KZT12.44410 PHP
250 KZT31.11025 PHP
500 KZT62.22050 PHP
1000 KZT124.44100 PHP
2000 KZT248.88200 PHP
5000 KZT622.20500 PHP
10000 KZT1,244.41000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PHP8.03596 KZT
5 PHP40.17980 KZT
10 PHP80.35960 KZT
20 PHP160.71920 KZT
50 PHP401.79800 KZT
100 PHP803.59600 KZT
250 PHP2,008.99000 KZT
500 PHP4,017.98000 KZT
1000 PHP8,035.96000 KZT
2000 PHP16,071.92000 KZT
5000 PHP40,179.80000 KZT
10000 PHP80,359.60000 KZT