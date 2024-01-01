Kazakhstani tenges to Mozambican meticals today

Convert KZT to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
142.21 mzn

1.000 KZT = 0.1422 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mozambican Metical
1 KZT0.14221 MZN
5 KZT0.71105 MZN
10 KZT1.42210 MZN
20 KZT2.84420 MZN
50 KZT7.11050 MZN
100 KZT14.22100 MZN
250 KZT35.55250 MZN
500 KZT71.10500 MZN
1000 KZT142.21000 MZN
2000 KZT284.42000 MZN
5000 KZT711.05000 MZN
10000 KZT1,422.10000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MZN7.03187 KZT
5 MZN35.15935 KZT
10 MZN70.31870 KZT
20 MZN140.63740 KZT
50 MZN351.59350 KZT
100 MZN703.18700 KZT
250 MZN1,757.96750 KZT
500 MZN3,515.93500 KZT
1000 MZN7,031.87000 KZT
2000 MZN14,063.74000 KZT
5000 MZN35,159.35000 KZT
10000 MZN70,318.70000 KZT