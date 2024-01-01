Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas today

1,000 kzt
301.54 isk

1.000 KZT = 0.3015 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Icelandic Króna
1 KZT0.30154 ISK
5 KZT1.50769 ISK
10 KZT3.01537 ISK
20 KZT6.03074 ISK
50 KZT15.07685 ISK
100 KZT30.15370 ISK
250 KZT75.38425 ISK
500 KZT150.76850 ISK
1000 KZT301.53700 ISK
2000 KZT603.07400 ISK
5000 KZT1,507.68500 ISK
10000 KZT3,015.37000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ISK3.31634 KZT
5 ISK16.58170 KZT
10 ISK33.16340 KZT
20 ISK66.32680 KZT
50 ISK165.81700 KZT
100 ISK331.63400 KZT
250 ISK829.08500 KZT
500 ISK1,658.17000 KZT
1000 ISK3,316.34000 KZT
2000 ISK6,632.68000 KZT
5000 ISK16,581.70000 KZT
10000 ISK33,163.40000 KZT