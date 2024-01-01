Convert KZT to ISK at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas today

1,000 kzt
293.38 isk

₸1.000 KZT = kr0.2934 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
1 KZT to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31000.3179
Low0.29340.2934
Average0.30440.3109
Change-4.55%-6.18%
1 KZT to ISK stats

The performance of KZT to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3100 and a 30 day low of 0.2934. This means the 30 day average was 0.3044. The change for KZT to ISK was -4.55.

The performance of KZT to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3179 and a 90 day low of 0.2934. This means the 90 day average was 0.3109. The change for KZT to ISK was -6.18.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Icelandic Króna
1 KZT0,29338 ISK
5 KZT1,46690 ISK
10 KZT2,93380 ISK
20 KZT5,86760 ISK
50 KZT14,66900 ISK
100 KZT29,33800 ISK
250 KZT73,34500 ISK
500 KZT146,69000 ISK
1000 KZT293,38000 ISK
2000 KZT586,76000 ISK
5000 KZT1.466,90000 ISK
10000 KZT2.933,80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ISK3,40855 KZT
5 ISK17,04275 KZT
10 ISK34,08550 KZT
20 ISK68,17100 KZT
50 ISK170,42750 KZT
100 ISK340,85500 KZT
250 ISK852,13750 KZT
500 ISK1.704,27500 KZT
1000 ISK3.408,55000 KZT
2000 ISK6.817,10000 KZT
5000 ISK17.042,75000 KZT
10000 ISK34.085,50000 KZT