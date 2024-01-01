Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas today

Convert KZT to ISK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = kr0.2851 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 KZT to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28580.2923
Low0.27580.2758
Average0.28160.2855
Change1.13%-2.21%
1 KZT to ISK stats

The performance of KZT to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2858 and a 30 day low of 0.2758. This means the 30 day average was 0.2816. The change for KZT to ISK was 1.13.

The performance of KZT to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2923 and a 90 day low of 0.2758. This means the 90 day average was 0.2855. The change for KZT to ISK was -2.21.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Icelandic Króna
1 KZT0.28511 ISK
5 KZT1.42555 ISK
10 KZT2.85109 ISK
20 KZT5.70218 ISK
50 KZT14.25545 ISK
100 KZT28.51090 ISK
250 KZT71.27725 ISK
500 KZT142.55450 ISK
1000 KZT285.10900 ISK
2000 KZT570.21800 ISK
5000 KZT1,425.54500 ISK
10000 KZT2,851.09000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ISK3.50743 KZT
5 ISK17.53715 KZT
10 ISK35.07430 KZT
20 ISK70.14860 KZT
50 ISK175.37150 KZT
100 ISK350.74300 KZT
250 ISK876.85750 KZT
500 ISK1,753.71500 KZT
1000 ISK3,507.43000 KZT
2000 ISK7,014.86000 KZT
5000 ISK17,537.15000 KZT
10000 ISK35,074.30000 KZT