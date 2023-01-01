100 Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas

Convert KZT to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
29.79 isk

1.00000 KZT = 0.29791 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Icelandic Króna
1 KZT0.29791 ISK
5 KZT1.48954 ISK
10 KZT2.97908 ISK
20 KZT5.95816 ISK
50 KZT14.89540 ISK
100 KZT29.79080 ISK
250 KZT74.47700 ISK
500 KZT148.95400 ISK
1000 KZT297.90800 ISK
2000 KZT595.81600 ISK
5000 KZT1489.54000 ISK
10000 KZT2979.08000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ISK3.35674 KZT
5 ISK16.78370 KZT
10 ISK33.56740 KZT
20 ISK67.13480 KZT
50 ISK167.83700 KZT
100 ISK335.67400 KZT
250 ISK839.18500 KZT
500 ISK1678.37000 KZT
1000 ISK3356.74000 KZT
2000 ISK6713.48000 KZT
5000 ISK16783.70000 KZT
10000 ISK33567.40000 KZT