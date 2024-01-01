Kazakhstani tenges to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert KZT to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1,115.88 crc

1.000 KZT = 1.116 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
Wise

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Costa Rican Colón
1 KZT1.11588 CRC
5 KZT5.57940 CRC
10 KZT11.15880 CRC
20 KZT22.31760 CRC
50 KZT55.79400 CRC
100 KZT111.58800 CRC
250 KZT278.97000 CRC
500 KZT557.94000 CRC
1000 KZT1,115.88000 CRC
2000 KZT2,231.76000 CRC
5000 KZT5,579.40000 CRC
10000 KZT11,158.80000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CRC0.89616 KZT
5 CRC4.48079 KZT
10 CRC8.96157 KZT
20 CRC17.92314 KZT
50 CRC44.80785 KZT
100 CRC89.61570 KZT
250 CRC224.03925 KZT
500 CRC448.07850 KZT
1000 CRC896.15700 KZT
2000 CRC1,792.31400 KZT
5000 CRC4,480.78500 KZT
10000 CRC8,961.57000 KZT