Kazakhstani tenges to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert KZT to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1,113.12 crc

₸1.000 KZT = ₡1.113 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KZT to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18361.1836
Low1.11311.1131
Average1.15381.1470
Change-5.57%-0.61%
1 KZT to CRC stats

The performance of KZT to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1836 and a 30 day low of 1.1131. This means the 30 day average was 1.1538. The change for KZT to CRC was -5.57.

The performance of KZT to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1836 and a 90 day low of 1.1131. This means the 90 day average was 1.1470. The change for KZT to CRC was -0.61.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Costa Rican Colón
1 KZT1,11312 CRC
5 KZT5,56560 CRC
10 KZT11,13120 CRC
20 KZT22,26240 CRC
50 KZT55,65600 CRC
100 KZT111,31200 CRC
250 KZT278,28000 CRC
500 KZT556,56000 CRC
1000 KZT1.113,12000 CRC
2000 KZT2.226,24000 CRC
5000 KZT5.565,60000 CRC
10000 KZT11.131,20000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CRC0,89838 KZT
5 CRC4,49189 KZT
10 CRC8,98378 KZT
20 CRC17,96756 KZT
50 CRC44,91890 KZT
100 CRC89,83780 KZT
250 CRC224,59450 KZT
500 CRC449,18900 KZT
1000 CRC898,37800 KZT
2000 CRC1.796,75600 KZT
5000 CRC4.491,89000 KZT
10000 CRC8.983,78000 KZT