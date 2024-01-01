Kazakhstani tenges to Rwandan francs today

Convert KZT to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
2,858 rwf

1.000 KZT = 2.858 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Rwandan Franc
1 KZT2.85811 RWF
5 KZT14.29055 RWF
10 KZT28.58110 RWF
20 KZT57.16220 RWF
50 KZT142.90550 RWF
100 KZT285.81100 RWF
250 KZT714.52750 RWF
500 KZT1,429.05500 RWF
1000 KZT2,858.11000 RWF
2000 KZT5,716.22000 RWF
5000 KZT14,290.55000 RWF
10000 KZT28,581.10000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RWF0.34988 KZT
5 RWF1.74941 KZT
10 RWF3.49882 KZT
20 RWF6.99764 KZT
50 RWF17.49410 KZT
100 RWF34.98820 KZT
250 RWF87.47050 KZT
500 RWF174.94100 KZT
1000 RWF349.88200 KZT
2000 RWF699.76400 KZT
5000 RWF1,749.41000 KZT
10000 RWF3,498.82000 KZT