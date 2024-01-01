Kazakhstani tenges to Solomon Islands dollars today

1,000 kzt
18.16 sbd

1.000 KZT = 0.01816 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8611.4741.6570.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3331.7251.941.13321.344
1 USD0.9150.782183.1181.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KZT0.01816 SBD
5 KZT0.09078 SBD
10 KZT0.18156 SBD
20 KZT0.36313 SBD
50 KZT0.90783 SBD
100 KZT1.81565 SBD
250 KZT4.53912 SBD
500 KZT9.07825 SBD
1000 KZT18.15650 SBD
2000 KZT36.31300 SBD
5000 KZT90.78250 SBD
10000 KZT181.56500 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SBD55.07670 KZT
5 SBD275.38350 KZT
10 SBD550.76700 KZT
20 SBD1,101.53400 KZT
50 SBD2,753.83500 KZT
100 SBD5,507.67000 KZT
250 SBD13,769.17500 KZT
500 SBD27,538.35000 KZT
1000 SBD55,076.70000 KZT
2000 SBD110,153.40000 KZT
5000 SBD275,383.50000 KZT
10000 SBD550,767.00000 KZT