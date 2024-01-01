Kazakhstani tenges to Algerian dinars today

Convert KZT to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
298.16 dzd

1.000 KZT = 0.2982 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8561.4741.6570.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.321.7241.941.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1141.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Algerian Dinar
1 KZT0.29816 DZD
5 KZT1.49081 DZD
10 KZT2.98161 DZD
20 KZT5.96322 DZD
50 KZT14.90805 DZD
100 KZT29.81610 DZD
250 KZT74.54025 DZD
500 KZT149.08050 DZD
1000 KZT298.16100 DZD
2000 KZT596.32200 DZD
5000 KZT1,490.80500 DZD
10000 KZT2,981.61000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DZD3.35389 KZT
5 DZD16.76945 KZT
10 DZD33.53890 KZT
20 DZD67.07780 KZT
50 DZD167.69450 KZT
100 DZD335.38900 KZT
250 DZD838.47250 KZT
500 DZD1,676.94500 KZT
1000 DZD3,353.89000 KZT
2000 DZD6,707.78000 KZT
5000 DZD16,769.45000 KZT
10000 DZD33,538.90000 KZT