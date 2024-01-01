Convert KZT to DZD at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Algerian dinars today

1,000 kzt
284.62 dzd

₸1.000 KZT = دج0.2846 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30110.3058
Low0.28460.2846
Average0.29520.3001
Change-5.46%-5.32%
1 KZT to DZD stats

The performance of KZT to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3011 and a 30 day low of 0.2846. This means the 30 day average was 0.2952. The change for KZT to DZD was -5.46.

The performance of KZT to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3058 and a 90 day low of 0.2846. This means the 90 day average was 0.3001. The change for KZT to DZD was -5.32.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Algerian Dinar
1 KZT0,28462 DZD
5 KZT1,42308 DZD
10 KZT2,84616 DZD
20 KZT5,69232 DZD
50 KZT14,23080 DZD
100 KZT28,46160 DZD
250 KZT71,15400 DZD
500 KZT142,30800 DZD
1000 KZT284,61600 DZD
2000 KZT569,23200 DZD
5000 KZT1.423,08000 DZD
10000 KZT2.846,16000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DZD3,51350 KZT
5 DZD17,56750 KZT
10 DZD35,13500 KZT
20 DZD70,27000 KZT
50 DZD175,67500 KZT
100 DZD351,35000 KZT
250 DZD878,37500 KZT
500 DZD1.756,75000 KZT
1000 DZD3.513,50000 KZT
2000 DZD7.027,00000 KZT
5000 DZD17.567,50000 KZT
10000 DZD35.135,00000 KZT