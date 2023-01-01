2000 Algerian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert DZD to KZT at the real exchange rate

2000 dzd
6800.84 kzt

1.00000 DZD = 3.40042 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868211.1053591.96741.466031.627790.92671518.7193
1 GBP1.151811.2731105.9251.688511.874831.0673921.5602
1 USD0.90470.785484183.20211.32631.472650.8383516.9352
1 INR0.01087340.009440680.012018910.01594070.01769960.01007610.203543

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DZD3.40042 KZT
5 DZD17.00210 KZT
10 DZD34.00420 KZT
20 DZD68.00840 KZT
50 DZD170.02100 KZT
100 DZD340.04200 KZT
250 DZD850.10500 KZT
500 DZD1700.21000 KZT
1000 DZD3400.42000 KZT
2000 DZD6800.84000 KZT
5000 DZD17002.10000 KZT
10000 DZD34004.20000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Algerian Dinar
1 KZT0.29408 DZD
5 KZT1.47041 DZD
10 KZT2.94082 DZD
20 KZT5.88164 DZD
50 KZT14.70410 DZD
100 KZT29.40820 DZD
250 KZT73.52050 DZD
500 KZT147.04100 DZD
1000 KZT294.08200 DZD
2000 KZT588.16400 DZD
5000 KZT1470.41000 DZD
10000 KZT2940.82000 DZD