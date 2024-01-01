Kazakhstani tenges to Mexican pesos today

1,000 kzt
37.03 mxn

1.000 KZT = 0.03703 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mexican Peso
1 KZT0.03703 MXN
5 KZT0.18516 MXN
10 KZT0.37032 MXN
20 KZT0.74065 MXN
50 KZT1.85162 MXN
100 KZT3.70324 MXN
250 KZT9.25810 MXN
500 KZT18.51620 MXN
1000 KZT37.03240 MXN
2000 KZT74.06480 MXN
5000 KZT185.16200 MXN
10000 KZT370.32400 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MXN27.00340 KZT
5 MXN135.01700 KZT
10 MXN270.03400 KZT
20 MXN540.06800 KZT
50 MXN1,350.17000 KZT
100 MXN2,700.34000 KZT
250 MXN6,750.85000 KZT
500 MXN13,501.70000 KZT
1000 MXN27,003.40000 KZT
2000 MXN54,006.80000 KZT
5000 MXN135,017.00000 KZT
10000 MXN270,034.00000 KZT