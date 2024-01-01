Convert KZT to MXN at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Mexican pesos today

1,000 kzt
38.74 mxn

₸1.000 KZT = Mex$0.03874 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Wise

1 KZT to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04170.0417
Low0.03800.0366
Average0.03980.0385
Change1.78%4.27%
1 KZT to MXN stats

The performance of KZT to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0417 and a 30 day low of 0.0380. This means the 30 day average was 0.0398. The change for KZT to MXN was 1.78.

The performance of KZT to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0417 and a 90 day low of 0.0366. This means the 90 day average was 0.0385. The change for KZT to MXN was 4.27.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mexican Peso
1 KZT0,03874 MXN
5 KZT0,19369 MXN
10 KZT0,38737 MXN
20 KZT0,77474 MXN
50 KZT1,93685 MXN
100 KZT3,87370 MXN
250 KZT9,68425 MXN
500 KZT19,36850 MXN
1000 KZT38,73700 MXN
2000 KZT77,47400 MXN
5000 KZT193,68500 MXN
10000 KZT387,37000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MXN25,81510 KZT
5 MXN129,07550 KZT
10 MXN258,15100 KZT
20 MXN516,30200 KZT
50 MXN1.290,75500 KZT
100 MXN2.581,51000 KZT
250 MXN6.453,77500 KZT
500 MXN12.907,55000 KZT
1000 MXN25.815,10000 KZT
2000 MXN51.630,20000 KZT
5000 MXN129.075,50000 KZT
10000 MXN258.151,00000 KZT