Convert AUD to MXN at the real exchange rate

Australian dollars to Mexican pesos today

1,000 aud
12,167.20 mxn

A$1.000 AUD = Mex$12.17 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6140.9321.632157.2651.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.3271.1862.076199.9861.7511.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0730.84389.6811.751168.6851.4771.452

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 AUD12,16720 MXN
5 AUD60,83600 MXN
10 AUD121,67200 MXN
20 AUD243,34400 MXN
50 AUD608,36000 MXN
100 AUD1.216,72000 MXN
250 AUD3.041,80000 MXN
500 AUD6.083,60000 MXN
1000 AUD12.167,20000 MXN
2000 AUD24.334,40000 MXN
5000 AUD60.836,00000 MXN
10000 AUD121.672,00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Australian Dollar
1 MXN0,08219 AUD
5 MXN0,41094 AUD
10 MXN0,82188 AUD
20 MXN1,64376 AUD
50 MXN4,10940 AUD
100 MXN8,21879 AUD
250 MXN20,54698 AUD
500 MXN41,09395 AUD
1000 MXN82,18790 AUD
2000 MXN164,37580 AUD
5000 MXN410,93950 AUD
10000 MXN821,87900 AUD