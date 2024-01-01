5,000 Mexican pesos to Australian dollars

Convert MXN to AUD at the real exchange rate

5,000 mxn
408.62 aud

Mex$1.000 MXN = A$0.08172 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6020.7850.8981.5145.366
1 EUR1.07411.47889.8010.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7750.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Australian Dollar
1 MXN0,08172 AUD
5 MXN0,40862 AUD
10 MXN0,81725 AUD
20 MXN1,63449 AUD
50 MXN4,08623 AUD
100 MXN8,17245 AUD
250 MXN20,43113 AUD
500 MXN40,86225 AUD
1000 MXN81,72450 AUD
2000 MXN163,44900 AUD
5000 MXN408,62250 AUD
10000 MXN817,24500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 AUD12,23620 MXN
5 AUD61,18100 MXN
10 AUD122,36200 MXN
20 AUD244,72400 MXN
50 AUD611,81000 MXN
100 AUD1.223,62000 MXN
250 AUD3.059,05000 MXN
500 AUD6.118,10000 MXN
1000 AUD12.236,20000 MXN
2000 AUD24.472,40000 MXN
5000 AUD61.181,00000 MXN
10000 AUD122.362,00000 MXN