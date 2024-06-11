Mexican peso to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Australian dollars is currently 0,082 today, reflecting a -1.457% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,086 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,082 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.896% decrease in value.