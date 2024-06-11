Australian dollar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Mexican pesos is currently 12,167 today, reflecting a -0.487% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 3.272% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 12,242 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 11,609 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.933% increase in value.