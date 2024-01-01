1 Mexican peso to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MXN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
24.29 kzt

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₸24.29 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MXN24,28900 KZT
5 MXN121,44500 KZT
10 MXN242,89000 KZT
20 MXN485,78000 KZT
50 MXN1.214,45000 KZT
100 MXN2.428,90000 KZT
250 MXN6.072,25000 KZT
500 MXN12.144,50000 KZT
1000 MXN24.289,00000 KZT
2000 MXN48.578,00000 KZT
5000 MXN121.445,00000 KZT
10000 MXN242.890,00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mexican Peso
1 KZT0,04117 MXN
5 KZT0,20585 MXN
10 KZT0,41171 MXN
20 KZT0,82342 MXN
50 KZT2,05855 MXN
100 KZT4,11709 MXN
250 KZT10,29273 MXN
500 KZT20,58545 MXN
1000 KZT41,17090 MXN
2000 KZT82,34180 MXN
5000 KZT205,85450 MXN
10000 KZT411,70900 MXN