Mexican peso to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 24,289 today, reflecting a 0.279% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.420% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 25,643 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 24,208 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.992% decrease in value.