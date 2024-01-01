50 Mexican pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MXN to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
1214.62 kzt

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₸24.29 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.931251.3754583.60060.7850830.898151.513435.3664
1 EUR1.073811.4769689.77030.8430250.9643951.625125.76244
1 CAD0.7270350.677067160.78050.5707830.6529861.100323.90156
1 INR0.01196160.01113950.016452610.009390880.01074330.01810310.0641909

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MXN24.29240 KZT
5 MXN121.46200 KZT
10 MXN242.92400 KZT
20 MXN485.84800 KZT
50 MXN1214.62000 KZT
100 MXN2429.24000 KZT
250 MXN6073.10000 KZT
500 MXN12146.20000 KZT
1000 MXN24292.40000 KZT
2000 MXN48584.80000 KZT
5000 MXN121462.00000 KZT
10000 MXN242924.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mexican Peso
1 KZT0.04117 MXN
5 KZT0.20583 MXN
10 KZT0.41165 MXN
20 KZT0.82330 MXN
50 KZT2.05825 MXN
100 KZT4.11651 MXN
250 KZT10.29128 MXN
500 KZT20.58255 MXN
1000 KZT41.16510 MXN
2000 KZT82.33020 MXN
5000 KZT205.82550 MXN
10000 KZT411.65100 MXN