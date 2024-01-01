Kazakhstani tenges to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert KZT to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
10.51 myr

1.000 KZT = 0.01051 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8661.4741.6570.96818.24
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3291.7251.9391.13321.344
1 USD0.9150.782183.1151.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KZT0.01051 MYR
5 KZT0.05257 MYR
10 KZT0.10514 MYR
20 KZT0.21029 MYR
50 KZT0.52572 MYR
100 KZT1.05144 MYR
250 KZT2.62860 MYR
500 KZT5.25720 MYR
1000 KZT10.51440 MYR
2000 KZT21.02880 MYR
5000 KZT52.57200 MYR
10000 KZT105.14400 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MYR95.10770 KZT
5 MYR475.53850 KZT
10 MYR951.07700 KZT
20 MYR1,902.15400 KZT
50 MYR4,755.38500 KZT
100 MYR9,510.77000 KZT
250 MYR23,776.92500 KZT
500 MYR47,553.85000 KZT
1000 MYR95,107.70000 KZT
2000 MYR190,215.40000 KZT
5000 MYR475,538.50000 KZT
10000 MYR951,077.00000 KZT