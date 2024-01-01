Kazakhstani tenges to Comorian francs today

1,000 kzt
999 kmf

1.000 KZT = 0.9989 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Comorian Franc
1 KZT0.99889 KMF
5 KZT4.99445 KMF
10 KZT9.98890 KMF
20 KZT19.97780 KMF
50 KZT49.94450 KMF
100 KZT99.88900 KMF
250 KZT249.72250 KMF
500 KZT499.44500 KMF
1000 KZT998.89000 KMF
2000 KZT1,997.78000 KMF
5000 KZT4,994.45000 KMF
10000 KZT9,988.90000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KMF1.00111 KZT
5 KMF5.00555 KZT
10 KMF10.01110 KZT
20 KMF20.02220 KZT
50 KMF50.05550 KZT
100 KMF100.11100 KZT
250 KMF250.27750 KZT
500 KMF500.55500 KZT
1000 KMF1,001.11000 KZT
2000 KMF2,002.22000 KZT
5000 KMF5,005.55000 KZT
10000 KMF10,011.10000 KZT